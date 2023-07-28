Scampton residents in limbo as council warns of migrants plan delay
- Published
Residents say they cannot move forward after reports of delays to plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The first 200 of up to 2,000 migrants were due to arrive at the former air base next month.
But Scampton Parish Council said the Home Office had now put back the plan to early October due to setbacks with the site.
Resident Rachael Green said the uncertainty was like "an enormous weight bearing down".
She said: "If they are going to do it, I would rather they got on with it.
"We have been kept in a state of not knowing what's happening for so long and everything is clear as mud so there's continued worry.
"It's like an enormous weight bearing down - we cannot really move forward until we know what's happening."
The council said the Home Office confirmed the delay during a meeting on Thursday.
It said the government department had reported delays in finding suitably qualified people to oversee gas, water and electricity at the Scampton site.
'Not as simple as just moving in'
Mrs Green said that many of the buildings earmarked to house migrants were in poor condition and considerable funding would be needed to bring them up to standard.
She said: "I believe the council has been trying to tell the government all along that it's not as simple as just moving in."
West Lindsey District Council is to challenge the RAF Scampton migrants plan by judicial review, fearing it would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project at the base which closed last year.
Campaigner Sarah Carter said news of the delay in the first migrants arriving confirmed the Home Office "haven't got a clue what they're doing".
She said: "Our lives are potentially being turned upside down and we will potentially lose this investment deal that's on the table, when civil servants have already told them it's not a suitable site and here we are five months down the line."
Ms Carter added that "it leaves us bewildered" because there has been no consultation from the Home Office.
Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh said the delay came as "no surprise at all" and that the Home Office had "bitten off more than they can chew".
He added that he had repeatedly told officials Scampton was an unsuitable site where some of the buildings were "riddled with asbestos".
"The Home Office should do what we've said to them again and again: go away and let us get on with the regeneration of this nationally important site," he said.
A Home Office spokesperson said housing migrants on surplus military sites would end the use of expensive hotels to house those arriving in small boats.
"We are working hard to deliver these sites as quickly as possible," they said.
