Sleaford's Handley Monument to be renovated in council plan
- Published
Plans are being made to improve a well-known Sleaford monument and landscape the area around it, a council has said.
The Handley Monument in Southgate was built in memory of former local MP Henry Handley, who died in 1846.
North Kesteven District Council said plans were at an early stage but could include new feature lighting, seating and a plaque.
The money will come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is also being used to fund another nearby revamp.
The council recently put forward plans to transform Sleaford's Market Place with flowerbeds and outdoor seating.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "We are beginning to shape plans for a redesigned public setting around Handley Monument to showcase it as a historic gateway feature into Sleaford and improve enjoyment of it.
"A design is yet to be decided but could include landscaping and new seating, as well as new feature lighting for the monument and a plaque."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.