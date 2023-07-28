Solar farms: Two Lincolnshire proposals rejected by council
- Published
Plans for two major solar farm projects in Lincolnshire have been rejected by council planners.
South Kesteven District Council said the farms would lead to the loss of agricultural land and impact food production.
Developers Green Switch had proposed a 63-acre (26 hectare) site on land at Washdyke Farm, near Folkingham.
Lightsource SPV 217 Limited submitted plans for a solar farm on a 173-acre (70 hectare) site near Gonerby Moor.
'Food security'
Charmaine Morgan, vice chair of the council's planning committee,told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "We looked at in particular the potential impact of the loss of agricultural land.
"We considered food security, we felt that was very important."
Developers said the Washdyke Farm project would be capable of powering more than 8,700 homes and significantly contribute to the UK's renewable energy goals.
The Gonerby Moor project was said to have been able to power more than 14,000 homes.
Earlier this month Sleaford & North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson called for action to halt the spread of large solar farms in Lincolnshire while Conservative county councillor Colin Davie has previously said the county was being used as a dumping ground for green energy projects that benefited other parts of the country.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.