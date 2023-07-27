Decision day for South Kesteven solar farm proposals
Decisions on plans for two major solar farm projects in Lincolnshire are expected to be made later.
Developers Green Switch want to build a 63-acre (26 hectare) site on land at Washdyke Farm, near Folkingham.
Meanwhile, Lightsource SPV 217 Limited has submitted plans for a solar farm on a 173-acre (70 hectare) site near Gonerby Moor.
South Kesteven District Council's planning committee will consider the proposals at a meeting on Thursday.
Both developments are proposed to operate for a period of 40 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Developers said the Washdyke Farm project would be capable of powering more than 8,700 homes and significantly contribute to the UK's renewable energy goals.
However, objections have been raised regarding the project's potential impact on the local environment and community.
Council officers have recommended refusing planning permission, stating: "The proposed development, by virtue of its scale, siting and appearance would have a significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the open countryside."
The project at Gonerby Moor, which developers said would power more than 14,000 homes, includes similar infrastructure to the Washdyke Farm proposal.
But, despite concerns about the impact on the surrounding landscape, officers have recommend granting planning permission, subject to conditions.
The officer's report highlighted: "The electricity generated by the proposed development and the contribution this makes towards meeting the national objective of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant benefit."
The number of solar farm proposals for Lincolnshire has sparked concern over the past few months, with a further seven major developments planned across Gainsborough, Boston, Horncastle and on the Rutland and Stamford border.
Conservative county councillor Colin Davie claimed Lincolnshire was being used as a dumping ground for green energy projects that benefited other parts of the country.
