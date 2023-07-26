Sister of River Witham drowning victim calls for safety improvements
The sister of a man who drowned in a river in Lincolnshire wants safety improvements to prevent anyone else falling in.
Mike Hull, 25, was found dead in the River Witham in January 2018. He had gone missing two days earlier after a night out in Lincoln
Danielle Portor believes her brother would still be alive if there had been fencing where he entered the water.
She has launched a petition urging safety measures near open waters.
Ms Portor, who now lives in Leeds, said when her brother went missing the family thought it strange as it was completely out of character for him not be in touch.
She said the discovery of his body on 22 January had been devastating.
"It was the hardest moment of my life, I kind of went into complete shock."
An inquest into his death ruled it accidental.
"They just think he has fallen in, they think he might have been sick, because there were signs of fresh sick near where he was found, that's all we know.
"Obviously he was heavily drunk, he wasn't in a stable condition really to be walking home."
She said where Mr Hull entered the water was very close to the city and nightclubs.
"You are just asking for it really, putting a drunk person near a river."
Ms Portor said since her brother's death she had become aware of a number of similar deaths in waterways across the country, which had prompted her to launch the petition.
"It is just ridiculous really that so many deaths happen which could easily be prevented."
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional deaths worldwide.
Research conducted by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) found implementing barriers around open water areas led to a significant decrease in accidental drownings across various regions.
"I feel if there was more fencing where he died he wouldn't have and he would still be here," Ms Portor said.
She said she hoped to approach Lincoln City Council when she had gathered more signatures to see if there was something which could be done.
