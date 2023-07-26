Teenager sentenced over Ingoldmells caravan park stabbing
A 14-year-old boy who stabbed a man after claiming he had grabbed his crotch has been sentenced.
The teenager attacked his victim at a caravan park in Ingoldmells in the early hours of 21 August, 2022.
He was initially charged with attempted murder but prosecutors accepted a plea to a charge of wounding with intent.
The youth, who had spent 11 months in custody prior to sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, was given a two-year rehabilitation order.
Prosecutor Stephen Kemp said the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, had been drinking at a bar before he and his victim were among a group who went back to the caravan site.
He said the boy alleged the victim had grabbed his crotch and he had then gone to his caravan to arm himself with a small knife.
The barrister said the boy attacked the man, who was in his 30s, as he was leaving the site, stabbing him several times in the head, shoulder, neck and back.
Mr Kemp said the "most significant injury was to the arm" but there was "nothing long term".
Sean Minihan, mitigating, said the knife was no longer than 2in (6cm).
In an impact statement, the victim said he had been left unable to see his children or work for some time after the attack.
As well as the rehabilitation order Judge Simon Hirst also made a restraining order preventing the youth from contacting his victim for two years.
