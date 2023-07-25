Lincolnshire lottery ticket holder claims £3.6m
- Published
A lottery ticket holder from Lincolnshire has claimed a top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years.
Camelot, which runs the National Lottery, has confirmed it has received the claim from the 5 June Set For Life draw.
The lucky player bought their ticket in South Holland and matched the five main numbers: two, five, 21, 34 and 35, plus the Life Ball, six.
They will decide on publicity once the ticket has been validated and paid.
Andy Carter, from Camelot, said: "What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.
"Every single month for the next 30 years - that's an incredible 360 months - will see the lucky winner banking £10,000.
"Imagine the possibilities. We will now focus on supporting the lucky ticket-holder through the process."
National Lottery players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they believe they have the winning ticket.
Players can win £10,000 a month for a whole year by matching the five main numbers.
Camelot said National Lottery players generate £30m every week for good causes across the UK.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.