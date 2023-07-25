Plans submitted for new Lincoln Sim Racing centre
The founder of a YouTube gaming channel has submitted plans to build a Sim Racing centre in Lincoln.
John Pinder wants to open the facility, named Accelerate Racing, in Newark Road, behind the Esso garage.
According to planning documents the gaming centre would include 10 simulators, including Formula 1, GT and Rally Cross.
If approved Mr Pinder, who runs the Sir Spats Gaming channel, said he hoped to open the venue in September.
He said: "Sim Racing is different from normal outdoor motorsport or kart racing in that anyone can take part."
In his planning statement he said: "The target market is incredibly broad and is made up from current sim racers/gamers, birthday parties, corporate events, casual gamers and customers looking for a unique experience."
The centre would also have a reception area, where customers can watch live racing or replays of their own races, and a driving arcade area with three machines.
