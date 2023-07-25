Colette Law death: Trial date set for man on churchyard murder charge
- Published
A provisional trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a woman found dead in a churchyard.
The body of Colette Law, 26, from Greenock, was found in a tent pitched outside St Mary and St Nicholas's Church, in Spalding, on 17 July.
Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Paul Neilson, 30, of Prior Road, Spalding, was told a provisional trial had been set for 22 January.
Following a brief hearing, Mr Neilson was remanded in to custody.
He is next due to appear at the same court for a pre-trial review on 29 August.
Lincolnshire Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, including anyone who may have witnessed an argument between a man and woman in Spalding on 10 July.
Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski said: "We believe there may be people who were in the town who have witnessed something which might help our ongoing investigation, who we have not yet spoken with.
"It might be that you don't realise that what you saw or heard is important; we'd ask that you think back, or view mobile phone or dashcam footage, and get in touch with anything that might be relevant and allow us to decide."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.