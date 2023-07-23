Sheffield Tramlines: Heavy rain delays festival opening

Mud at festival site
Festival organisers say they are putting "extra measures" in place and reviewing the weather forecast

Heavy rain has delayed the start of the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield for the second day running.

Festival organisers said downpours had meant "essential work" was needed on the site to make it safe, which had put back the opening time.

The three-day event, which began at Hillsborough Park on Friday, was due to start at 12:00 BST each day, but was delayed by about 45minutes on Saturday.

Organisers have thanked festivalgoers for their patience.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are due to close the three-day event on Sunday

A festival representative said on social media: "Work is progressing well. We'll update you again once the extra measures and weather forecast have been reviewed."

The Beautiful South stars Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are due to headline the festival later.

Heaton announced he had put money behind the bars of pubs close to the festival site to help with what he calling "the cost of greed crisis".

The singer recently put money behind the bars of five pubs in Scarborough before a concert at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

A member of security tells the BBC entrance lanes were being loaded but people were not being allowed on site yet
This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Tramlines Festival

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Kaiser Chiefs and Reverend and the Makers are also due to perform at the festival, along with Ella Henderson and Professor Green.

Tramlines, which started in 2009, has grown to include comedy shows as well as music and a free fringe event.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.