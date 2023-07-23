Lincolnshire Police warn man seen 'cleaning' car moving at 60mph

Man leaning from one moving car to anotherLincolnshire Police
The "deplorable behaviour" was an attempt at "banter", Lincolnshire Police say

A passenger was seen leaning out of a moving car at 60mph (96km/h) to "clean" a vehicle driving alongside it for "banter", police have said.

The stunt took place in wet weather on the A1 at Grantham in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

Officers said the man had been trying to reach his friend's vehicle which they said was "deplorable behaviour".

Lincolnshire Police said both the driver and passenger had been reported for several offences.

The force said both had also received a Section 59 warning notice, which meant officers could seize the vehicle if similar behaviour was repeated.

