Man arrested after three-car crash near Lincolnshire village
A 28-year old man has been arrested after three cars crashed near a village.
A black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW and a grey Ford Focus crashed on the A6121 at Toft village near Bourne in Lincolnshire at about 19:20 BST on Friday, police said.
The road was shut between the villages of Toft and Lound while an investigation took place.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The man arrested in connection with the incident remained in police custody, the force added.
