Louth parklets could be moved to coast, says council
- Published
Controversial "parklet" seating erected in Louth could be moved to the coast to help boost tourism.
Lincolnshire County Council bought four sets of parklets for £62,000 but only two were ever installed in the town.
They were removed eight months ago after public criticism and vandalism.
Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said potential options for the parklets included the 16-mile King Charles III Coast Path between Skegness and Mablethorpe.
He said: "We're looking at several locations where they might end up to serve communities in the county, including various options within our walking and cycling infrastructure plans."
Cllr Davies said the wider Coastal Country Park comprising beaches and nature reserves was also being considered.
The country park area runs from Sandilands to Chapel St Leonards and inland to the villages of Anderby, Hogsthorpe, Huttoft and Mumby.
Cllr Davies told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that parklets were a "great idea" and the type of seating was popular in other parts of the country and in Europe.
"But maybe the Louth location was wrong," Cllr Davies added.
The council has been asked to issue a second apology over its handling of the scheme after the Local Government Ombudsman found the authority failed to consult with disability groups, neglected to consider an equality assessment, and kept poor records, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
