Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Coningsby
A motorcyclist in his 60s has died in a collision involving his bike and a car.
The crash happened on the B1192 Langrick Road in the village of New York near Coningsby at 08:25 BST on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
A police spokesman said: "The rider of the bike, a man in his 60s, sadly died at the scene."
The force said its serious collisions unit was investigating and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
