Spalding churchyard body: Murder arrest as woman identified
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in a churchyard in Spalding, police said.
The body of Colette Law, 26, from Greenock, in southern Scotland, was found in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police said a 30-year-old man from Spalding had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Det Insp Richard Nethercott, who is leading the investigation, said: "I know this tragic death will be unsettling. We are working hard to investigate the full circumstances to understand how Colette has died.
"I would like to thank the local community for their help so far, and appeal for anyone who has any information that will assist our investigation to get in touch.
"I would also like anyone who has seen Colette Law between 12 and 17 July to contact us so we can build a picture of her movements the days before she sadly died.
"Our investigation is on-going, and we await the result of a post mortem."
