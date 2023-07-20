Spalding churchyard body identified as police ask for public's help
A body found in a tent in a Lincolnshire churchyard was that of a 26-year-old woman, police have said.
Her body was discovered at about 21:00 BST on Monday by officers in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding.
A spokesperson said they were treating the death of the woman, whose family have been informed, as unexplained.
No arrests had been made and the force was working to understand what had happened.
Anyone with information was asked to get in touch.
