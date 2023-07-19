Lincoln drug deaths linked to "unusually strong" heroin batch
A deadly batch of heroin could be responsible for two deaths and a further six overdoses in Lincoln, police have said.
The first death was on 27 June with the second fatality on Tuesday. A total of six overdoses have been recorded in the past week, Lincolnshire Police said.
All of the affected reportedly used similar doses of the narcotic but officers said it was "unclear what is affecting the potency".
Four people have been arrested.
The three men, aged 28, 31 and 32, and a 44-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of drugs offences after a raid in the city on Tuesday.
Addiction charity We Are With You said it was providing advice to drug users in the community, as well as naloxone; a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
