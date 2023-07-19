Man denies Skegness park sex attack

Tower GardensGeograph/Bob Harvey
The attack is said to have happened in Skegness' Tower Gardens

A man has denied raping a woman in a park in Skegness.

Saad Gomaa, 33, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Tower Gardens on 9 June, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Assisted by an interpreter, Mr Gomaa spoke only to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to a charge of rape.

Mr Gomaa, formerly of The County Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, was remanded in custody, with a trial date set for 4 December. The trial is expected to last three days.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.