Man denies Skegness park sex attack
- Published
A man has denied raping a woman in a park in Skegness.
Saad Gomaa, 33, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Tower Gardens on 9 June, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Assisted by an interpreter, Mr Gomaa spoke only to confirm his identity and plead not guilty to a charge of rape.
Mr Gomaa, formerly of The County Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, was remanded in custody, with a trial date set for 4 December. The trial is expected to last three days.
