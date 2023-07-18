Boston Central Park night closures set to carry on
Boston's Central Park could shut at night for at least two more years to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the Lincolnshire town.
Police calls have more than halved and incidents reported after 20:00 reduced by two-thirds since closures began in September 2021.
Insp Colin Clarkson said police have been freer to deal with other incidents.
Community Safety Manager Peter Hunn called it a "real success".
The Boston Town Area Committee is recommended to continue the closures when it meets on 27 July.
In the year prior to the initial closures, Lincolnshire Police dealt with an average of 10 calls per month, compared with the current average of four calls per month.
Mr Hunn said in a council report: "It is clear from the reported police incidents over the last three years that the locking of Central Park at night has been a real success.
"The relief, peace and quiet this reduction must have had for residents living adjacent to Central Park is something that we must continue with going forward, therefore my recommendation will be to continue with this valuable service going forward."
The closure was extended last year following a continued decrease in crime and nuisance reports.
Police Inspector Colin Clarkson said: "The reduction in calls for service to police have meant that officers have been freer to deal with other incidents.
"I believe there is benefit to the community in restricting access during the hours of darkness which outweighs keeping the park accessible all the time."
