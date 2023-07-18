Large solar farm planned near Boston in Lincolnshire set for approval
Plans for a large solar farm in Lincolnshire which could produce enough electricity to power thousands of homes are recommended for approval.
Company AGR Solar 2 Limited wants to install solar panels on land west of Cowbridge Road in Bicker, near Boston.
The solar farm would cover 97 hectares of mostly arable agricultural land for the next 40 years, the council said.
Some neighbours have raised concerns about the loss of farmland, extra traffic and overdevelopment.
Council planning officers have recommended the planning application is approved by councillors at a Boston Borough Council meeting later.
A council report said the site is "predicted to have a peak output of 49.995 megawatts during peak operation, which will be capable of powering thousands of homes".
But it adds that some neighbours and Bicker Parish Council have objected to the scheme.
They have concerns about overdevelopment of the land, a detrimental impact on residents, additional traffic and the loss of arable land.
If the application is approved, planning officers said conditions should be imposed which limit the route that lorries and other vehicles can use to access the site.
