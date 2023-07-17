Ross Edgley ends longest non-stop lake swim in heatwave
- Published
Adventurer Ross Edgley has ended his second bid to complete the world's longest continuous lake swim as temperatures soar across Europe.
Mr Edgley, 37, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, abandoned the 106-mile (171km) swim in Lake Trasimeno, near Perugia, in Italy after 70km.
He said on Saturday the attempt was cut short due to "heat stroke and concerns of dehydration and kidney damage".
His previous record bid in Loch Ness, Scotland, ended with him in hospital.
Mr Edgley posted on social media: "Lake Trasimeno you were amazing, but unfortunately with this 'Cerberus' heat wave expected to hit Italy this week it meant temperatures threatened to reach a record 48C in places (water temperature at 33C in parts) which meant the swim had to be attempted under pretty brutal conditions.
"That said, we tried and the team were amazing but the adventure was cut short around 70km due to heat stroke and concerns of dehydration and kidney damage!
"Going to rest up and eat pizza."
Mr Edgley set out on his Italian adventure to raise awareness of ocean conservation.
He was forced to abandon his previous attempt in September after 52 hours and 39 minutes in the water and covering a distance of about 49 miles (79km).
In 2018, he became the first person to continuously swim 1,780 miles (2,864km) around Great Britain without touching land or a boat for the entire time he was in the water.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.