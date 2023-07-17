Grantham A1 overnight closure to allow new underpass changes
A section of the A1 in Lincolnshire will be closed overnight for up to five days to allow contractors to "rectify minor issues" with a new underpass.
Lincolnshire County Council said some bridge joints and surfacing work on the Grantham southern relief road scheme "haven't met the stringent quality requirements we specified".
The road will be closed northbound for up to five nights from Monday.
The southbound side will see lane and slip road closures.
The disruption will run from 20:00 to 06:00 BST in both directions of the road, the county council said.
During the work, which is weather dependent, the northbound diversion will be via the A606 through Melton Mowbray.
The southbound diversion route for the slip road closures will be via the B1174, A52, A607 and the B1174.
For high-sided vehicles, the diversion route will be via the B1174, A1, A606 and A607.
Karen Cassar, the council's assistant director for highways, said: "Unfortunately, some of the bridge joints for the new A1 bridge, along with sections of surfacing on the A1, haven't met the stringent quality requirements we specified in our designs.
"As a result, our contractor will be carrying out a week's worth of works to rectify these minor issues as part of our contract with them."
