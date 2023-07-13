Charlie Adair: Man found dead near Skegness Tesco died of head injury
A man found dead near a Tesco in Skegness likely died from a head injury, an inquest has heard.
Charlie McGhee Adair, 59, from Corby in Northamptonshire, was discovered between a railway and the store's car park on 3 July.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the supermarket in Richmond Drive at 12:25 BST.
Anthony David Robertson, 32, of no fixed address, is charged with his murder.
Lincolnshire Police said Mr Robertson was also charged with robbery and fraud by misrepresentation.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month.
After the opening of inquest on Thursday, proceedings were adjourned until after the conclusion of any criminal investigation.
