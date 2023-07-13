Mablethorpe: Resident's appeal secures new banking hub
A new banking hub has been announced for a Lincolnshire town after residents requested it following the closure of a Lloyds bank branch in 2018.
The hub, which will allow customers to carry out face-to-face transactions, is to open in Mablethorpe, East Lindsey.
The town is one of four across the UK to get a shared banking space with counter services being provided by the Post Office.
Victoria Atkinson MP said the announcement was "fantastic news".
The location of the hub has not yet been decided, but once in place it will be available to be used by customers of different banks.
Ms Atkinson, Member of Parliament for Louth and Horncastle, said the shared banking scheme would mean people could "access crucial services".
There are already seven banking hubs in use across the UK, including one in Cottingham in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
Mablethorpe is one of four towns across the UK due to receive a banking hub in LINK's latest round of announcements.
Chris Ashton, head of banking services, LINK said: "In-person banking is clearly important to the people of Mablethorpe, as evidenced by the community request."
In 2021, the banking industry agreed that following the closure of any bank branch, LINK would identify whether a community requires further cash services.
Thousands of regular bank branches have closed in recent years, as many customers move online.
