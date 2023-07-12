Grantham: Man dies after being hit by lorry on A52
A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A52 near Grantham, police have said.
The pedestrian was struck by the HGV at about midday on Tuesday near the southbound junction with the A1.
Emergency services attended but the 57-year-old died at the scene, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
No arrests had been made, the force confirmed. Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to contact the police.
