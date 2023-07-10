RAF Scampton: Man denies charges over asylum centre protests
A man arrested after protests in Lincoln over government plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton has denied using threatening language.
Richard Blackwell, of Featherstone, West Yorkshire, was held as campaigners clashed in the city centre on Saturday.
Appearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday, Blackwell, 56, denied using abusive language deemed likely to incite harassment.
A provisional trial date was set for October 2 and Blackwell was bailed.
The alleged incident occurred as the National Support Detachment group clashed with rival protesters from the Lincoln Trades Union Council (TUC) at the Stonebow Centre, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Blackwell was the only person arrested at the protests, Lincolnshire Police said.
The Home Office plans to convert the former RAF station into a camp for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.
About 200 people are due to arrive at the site next month after a council lost its legal bid to block the move.
