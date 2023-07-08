RAF Scampton: Arrest over asylum centre rival protests
A person has been arrested as dozens of people protested in Lincoln over government plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.
The Home Office plans to convert the former army base into a camp for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.
About 200 people are due to arrive at the site next month after a council lost its legal bid to block the move.
Rallies by nationalist campaigners and anti-racism protesters took place in the city centre on Saturday.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, (LDRS), the rival groups clashed during two separate rallies, which took place within an hour of each other.
The LDRS said at least one protestor had been arrested.
Lincolnshire Police have been approached for a comment.
Michael Hancock, from the Lincoln TUC (Trade Union Council), said their demonstration, alongside the Stand Up To Racism group, was a counter-protest to the far-right group National Support Detachment, also known as 'Enough is Enough'.
He told LDRS: "Neither of us actually want RAF Scampton to be housing asylum seekers but the reasons are different.
"We're saying Lincoln says Nazis aren't welcome [but] refugees are."
Alek Yerbury, from National Support Detachment, told LDRS: "We really want to communicate the fact that there is active opposition to what's going on at RAF Scampton to what's going on in similar places across the country and we want to start showing people that they mustn't live in fear."
RAF Scampton was the former home of the Red Arrows and the Second World War Dambusters squadron.
The Home Office previously said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats, while helping reduce the use of costly hotels.
"Not only are these sites more affordable for taxpayers, but they are also more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built, safe and secure accommodation they provide."
