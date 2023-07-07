Body found in Gainsborough river not suspicious
The discovery of a body in a river in Lincolnshire is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
The body was found in the River Trent in Gainsborough at about 08:10 BST on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police had asked people to avoid the area while they investigated and officers were at the scene.
On Friday, the force said formal identification would take place in due course. A file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.
