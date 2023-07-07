Lincolnshire PCC welcomes extra £1.4m to tackle crime
An extra £1.4m will be given to Lincolnshire to help fight crime, it has been announced.
The government is providing the cash to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) as part of a nationwide programme.
PCC Marc Jones said he had not yet decided how the money, available over the next 18 months, would be spent.
He said: "I am confident this additional money can make a really positive impact."
Mr Jones said the cash had not been allocated according to the traditional funding formula, meaning Lincolnshire would receive more per head than most of the country.
"It is too early to say how we will spend the money because it will be important to get the views and input from partners around the county," he said.
PCCs had to submit at least three project plans to the Home Office to qualify. Each plan needed to aim towards one of the following goals:
- Reduce so-called "neighbourhood crimes", including burglary, robbery, theft and vehicle crime
- Reduce anti-social behaviour
- Change perceptions, attitudes and behaviours in respect of violence against women and girls
- Improve feelings of safety
- Make local areas safer and reduce demand on the police, local authorities and other local agencies
- Increase local trust in policing
The announcement comes weeks after Mr Jones revealed he had secured an additional £3.8m in government funding in the wake of the decision to create a new migrant camp in Scampton.
