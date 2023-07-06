Dambusters' dog: MP welcomes decision on RAF Scampton grave
A Lincolnshire MP has welcomed a council's decision to reject plans to relocate the grave of a dog which was a mascot to the Dambusters.
The RAF applied for planning permission to move the grave from RAF Scampton as the site is to be used to house asylum seekers from August.
Conservative MP for Gainsborough Sir Edward Leigh said it was vital the history of the site was preserved.
The RAF said it would seek a "mutually agreeable solution".
About 100 people attended a West Lindsey District Council extraordinary planning meeting at the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday to discuss the application, including Sir Edward, whose constituency covers Scampton.
The MP described the refusal as "a first step" in the fight to preserve the heritage of the former RAF station.
"I think the local community and West Lindsey District Council have shown that they are absolutely robust in saying that what is important about this site is the history," he said, adding: "RAF Scampton is to the RAF what Portsmouth is to the Royal Navy.
"History is vital and this dog's history is linked inexplicably to this base. We are saying not over our dead body, we want a future for this site and we will fight for it."
In May, the RAF proposed relocating the grave to RAF Marham in King's Lynn, citing concerns that it may be at risk due to plans to house asylum seekers at the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the RAF said: "The RAF deeply values its heritage and continues to actively explore all options to ensure the heritage of 617 Sqn and the former RAF Scampton is preserved appropriately and respectfully for future generations.
"We will remain engaged with both West Lindsey District Council and the Home Office to find a mutually agreeable solution."
Sir Edward has also fought to prevent the former home of the Red Arrows and the Dambusters being used to house asylum seekers, and has said it would compromise plans for a £300m science and heritage regeneration project at the site.
The regeneration project was, he said, the "biggest and best levelling up" of a former RAF station "we have ever had in our history".
However, he said they would first have to "see off this absurd proposal to have 2,000 migrants cooped up here".
A Home Office spokesperson said previously: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats, while helping reduce the use of costly hotels."
