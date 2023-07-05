Cherry Willingham: Elderly man arrested after woman hurt in assault
An elderly woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in a Lincolnshire village.
The woman, who is in her 80s, was found with multiple injuries at a home in Elm Avenue in Cherry Willingham at about 12:50 BST on Monday, police said.
An 84-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing of grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail.
Lincolnshire Police said the man and woman knew each other and an investigation had been launched.
Officers and forensic investigators would remain at the scene over the next few days while they carried out their inquiries, the force said.
