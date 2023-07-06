Skegness murder inquiry: One held and three released with no further action
Three people arrested after a man's body was found in Skegness have been released with no further action.
The body of Charlie McGhee Adair, 59, from Northamptonshire, was discovered at about 12:25 BST on Monday on land near the Tesco store in Richmond Drive.
Following the discovery two men, aged 35 and 63, were arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Lincolnshire Police said all three have since been released.
The force said a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
