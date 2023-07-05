Cows disrupt traffic on A46 Lincoln bypass
Drivers faced disruption on Wednesday morning after four cows were spotted loose on the A46 Lincoln bypass.
Lincolnshire Police said the animals were reported to have been making their way between the B1378 Skellingthorpe roundabout and the A57 Saxilby roundabout shortly before 07:00 BST.
The force said the cows were rounded up and "moo-ved" on shortly afterwards.
The obligatory comments followed on social media, with one post suggesting it must have been in "Uddersfield".
