RAF Scampton: Dambusters' dog grave move debated at meeting
- Published
Plans to relocate the grave of a dog which was a mascot to the Dambusters are to be debated at a council meeting.
The 617 Squadron's mascot, a black Labrador, belonged to commanding officer Guy Gibson and died on the day of the raid on German dams in 1943.
The RAF plans to move the grave from RAF Scampton as the site is to be used to house asylum seekers from August.
Dozens of people are expected to object to the move when it is discussed at the West Lindsey District Council meeting.
In 1943, Squadron Wing Commander Gibson used his dog's name, which is a racial slur, as a code word to confirm which German dams had been breached during the famous World War Two raids.
The black Labrador retriever died on the day the squadron was setting off on the famous Dambusters mission, after being hit by a car on the A15.
His death was kept from the airmen as it was feared they might see it as a bad omen.
The pet was later buried outside Hangar Two, a Grade II listed building which was home to the squadron and Guy Gibson's office.
Now the airbase is set to change use, the RAF's heritage team believe the grave may be at risk due to the controversial nature of the dog's name.
Its headstone has already been replaced as the name went against the "ethos of the modern Royal Air Force."
It is seeking to relocate the grave to RAF Marham in King's Lynn, where it believes the memorial could be better preserved.
Those who have objected include Historic England, which said the dog played "an important role as a squadron mascot" and that the grave was "significant as part of the story of Scampton, Bomber Command, 617 Squadron, Guy Gibson and the Dambusters raid".
Charity Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust has also opposed the plans, describing digging up the dog's grave as "abhorrent". The meeting is due to take place at 18:30 BST at Lincolnshire Showground's Epic Centre.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.