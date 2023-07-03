Man's body found in Skegness on land near railway line
A man's body has been found on land between a supermarket car park and a railway line in Skegness.
The man was discovered at about 12:25 BST on Monday on land near the Tesco store, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force said his death was being treated as suspicious and officers were working to find out how he died.
Forensic specialists and officers from the special operations unit were at the scene and would remain there for the next few days, police said.
The road near the service entrance to the superstore at William Way is closed.
Police are working to contact the man's next of kin.
Officers have asked anyone with information or who noticed anything unusual between 10:00 BST on Sunday and 12:25 BST on Monday to contact them.
