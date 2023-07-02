Witness appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Sleaford
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The woman in her 20s was allegedly assaulted between 01:00 and 04:00 BST in Sleaford.
Lincolnshire Police said the assault took place in Eastgate and Ashfield Road.
The force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation in or around the area at the time to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.