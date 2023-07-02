Witness appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Sleaford

The alleged attack took place in the Eastgate and Ashfield Road area of the town in the early hours of Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The woman in her 20s was allegedly assaulted between 01:00 and 04:00 BST in Sleaford.

Lincolnshire Police said the assault took place in Eastgate and Ashfield Road.

The force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation in or around the area at the time to get in touch.

