Boy seriously injured in Gainsborough motorcycle crash
A boy has been seriously injured after the motorcycle he was riding crashed, police have said.
Lincolnshire Police said the 14-year-old crashed on Bridge Street in Gainsborough at about 15:30 BST on Friday.
The force said the teenager was taken to hospital and had remained there for treatment.
It has asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch.
