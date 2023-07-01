Fire crews tackle large agricultural blaze in Benington
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at an agricultural building in Lincolnshire.
Crews were called to the blaze at Bell's Gardening Outlet in Benington, near Boston, at about 05:00 BST.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said at its height eight fire engines were involved.
The fire service has since said they were still in attendance and advised people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed.
In a post on Facebook, Bell's Gardening Outlet said the nursery was closed due to a fire.
"We hope to reopen tomorrow. Please share to help avoid unnecessary journeys," it read.
