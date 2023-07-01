Boston attack: Three held over alleged attack to face no action
- Published
Three people arrested in connection with an alleged assault will face no further action, police have said.
Lincolnshire Police were called to a property on Middlegate Road West in Frampton, near Boston, at 05:30 BST on 25 June.
The force said a man in his 40s had suffered "multiple injuries".
It said a 16-year-old boy, who was held on suspicion of attempted murder, and two women, aged 18 and 41, who were arrested will face no action.
A representative said officers were "not looking for anyone else", adding: "Our investigation has concluded."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.