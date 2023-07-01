Boston attack: Three held over alleged attack to face no action

Middlegate Road West, FramptonGoogle
Police were called to a property on Middlegate Road West at Frampton on Sunday morning

Three people arrested in connection with an alleged assault will face no further action, police have said.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a property on Middlegate Road West in Frampton, near Boston, at 05:30 BST on 25 June.

The force said a man in his 40s had suffered "multiple injuries".

It said a 16-year-old boy, who was held on suspicion of attempted murder, and two women, aged 18 and 41, who were arrested will face no action.

A representative said officers were "not looking for anyone else", adding: "Our investigation has concluded."

