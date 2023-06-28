Boston attack: Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault near Boston.
Police were called to a property in Middlegate Road West in Frampton at 05:30 BST on Sunday.
A man in his 40s had suffered "multiple injuries" and remains in hospital, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers have also arrested a woman, 41, on suspicion of assisting an offender and an 18-year-old woman, bailed on Tuesday, has been rearrested.
All three individuals remain in police custody, a force spokesperson said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
