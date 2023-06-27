Former Lincolnshire Police officer in court over indecent images
- Published
A former Lincolnshire Police officer is to face trial after he denied distributing indecent child images.
Matthew Townell appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with distributing two indecent Category C still images while he was off duty in June 2022.
The 41-year-old, of St Catherines Grove, Lincoln, was charged after an investigation by the force's Protecting Vulnerable People unit.
A trial date has been set for the week commencing 23 October.
Mr Townell was granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.
Lincolnshire Police previously said that Mr Townell, who served in Gainsborough, resigned from the force before he was charged.
