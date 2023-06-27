Lincoln stabbing: Second man charged over city centre attack
- Published
A second man has been charged in connection with a city centre stabbing in Lincoln, which left a man with serious injuries, police said.
Lincolnshire Police were called to a disturbance in the car park of The Treaty of Commerce pub in High Street at about 15:30 BST last Thursday.
Simon Finlay, 42, of St Andrews Street, has been charged with wounding with intent and assault with intent to rob.
He is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.
William Glover, 45, of no fixed address, was previously charged with wounding with intent and assault with intent to rob in connection with the incident.
Mr Glover, who is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date, was also charged with possession of a bladed article.
