Frampton: Woman arrested as man found with multiple wounds
- Published
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident, police have said.
Police were called to a property in Middlegate Road West in Frampton near Boston at 05:30 BST on Sunday.
The man, in his 40s, suffered "multiple injuries" and was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition.
Lincolnshire Police said the man had "several puncture wounds".
The woman remains in custody, as enquiries continue.
