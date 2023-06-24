Lincoln: Man due in court over city centre stabbing
- Published
A man will appear before magistrates later charged in connection with a city centre stabbing.
Police were called to a disturbance in the car park of The Treaty of Commerce pub in Lincoln High Street at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.
A man, in his 30s, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
William Glover, 45, is charged with wounding with intent and assault with intent to rob.
Mr Glover, of no fixed address, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.
Two further men, aged 22 and 34, arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail and enquiries are ongoing, Lincolnshire Police said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.