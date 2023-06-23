Horncastle crash: Passenger dies and two others hurt on A153
A car passenger has died and two other people have been injured in a road crash in Lincolnshire, police said.
A white Mercedes crashed on the A153 between Horncastle and Dalderby at around 20:45 BST on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police said the passenger, a man in his 20s, died and two other people were injured.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle leading up to the crash to get in touch.
