Former Lincolnshire police officer charged over indecent images
A former Lincolnshire police officer has been charged with distributing indecent images.
PC Matthew Townell, who served in Gainsborough, was charged after an investigation by the force's Protecting Vulnerable People unit, police said.
The 41-year-old has been accused of distributing two indecent Category C still images while he was off-duty in June 2022.
Mr Townell is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 June.
