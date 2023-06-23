Scheme to curb cannabis fumes could be rolled out across Lincolnshire
A scheme to reduce fumes from people smoking cannabis may soon be implemented across Lincolnshire.
The Noxious Odour Pilot was initiated in the Boston area in March and has received up to three reports each week.
Officials said they planned to expand the scheme across the entire county by Autumn.
They said anti-social smoking was underreported and they wanted to change that "by helping as many people as possible".
The scheme, run by the South and East Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership, initially offered advice letters and escalated to Community Protection Notices in more serious cases.
Peter Hunn, community safety manager for East Lindsey District Council and Boston Borough Council, said: "We received feedback from residents in most areas about drug-related smoke from private properties causing a nuisance.
"However, when they reported it to landlords, housing associations, or the police, they found no one was addressing it."
Mr Hunn encouraged anyone being impacted by cannabis fumes to report the instance to their local district council or housing association.
"If you are troubled by anti-social behaviour of any type, whether its noise or noxious smells there are people out there that can advise and help you," he said.
"We believe that anti-social is underreported and we want to change that by helping as many people as we can," he added.
The Boston pilot is set to continue for another three months, after which it would be evaluated, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
