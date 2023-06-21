Lifeline plan for Deeping St James leisure centre considered
A council is considering inviting bids to take over the running of an under-threat leisure centre in Lincolnshire.
The Deepings Leisure Centre in Deeping St James closed its doors in July 2021 after heavy rain caused significant damage.
Lincolnshire County Council's executive is set to vote on a proposal on 4 July to find a third party to take it on.
Should a successful bidder not be found, the building would instead be demolished, the authority said.
Expressions of interest are being sought for the refurbishment and operation of the site as a leisure centre.
Councillor Richard Butroid, executive member for corporate property, said: "We are not in a position to take on the running of the site, particularly given the significant repairs that are required."
However, he added: "We know the leisure centre is important to the local community, so it's proposed that we invite expressions of interest from third parties that are interested in taking it on permanently."
'Ongoing uncertainty'
The Deepings Leisure Centre was previously managed by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), which abandoned a £10m renovation plan for the centre in November 2021.
It has now been passed back to Lincolnshire County Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Butroid said it was expected that SKDC would "lend their support" as the local authority with responsibility for leisure facilities.
"If a successful bid does not come forward, we would then look to demolish the existing building and transfer the land to The Deepings School," he said.
"That would not be an easy decision to make, but we feel it's time to end the ongoing uncertainty around the future of the leisure centre and set out a clear way forward."
The proposal is due be assessed by the council's overview and scrutiny management board on 29 June, before a meeting of the executive on 4 July.
