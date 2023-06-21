Oria Henry: Father was driving car in crash that killed girl
- Published
Police investigating the suspected murder of a toddler killed in a lorry crash have confirmed she died in a car driven by her father.
Oria Henry, two, was travelling in a Nissan Qashqai with Ashley Henry, 35, when it collided with a lorry in Anwick, Lincolnshire, on Sunday.
The pair, from Leicester, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Writing on social media, Oria's mother, Rachael Leader said her daughter was "my light and always will be".
Ms Leader said she had last seen Oria on Thursday before the youngster went to spend a weekend in Skegness with her father.
"The last time I saw her was Thursday, and she was very happy, which is how I will remember her," she said.
"Oria, sweetheart, I love you so much. You are my light and always will be.
"I will carry you in my heart until I meet you again in heaven."
Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating the girl's death as murder and was not looking for anyone else in connection with the crash.
No arrests have been made.
A force spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."
The lorry driver survived the crash, which took place on Main Road about 14:45 BST.
Police have appealed for anyone with information which may assist with the investigation to come forward.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.