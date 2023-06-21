Grantham woman, 87, conned out of life savings in gold scam
An 87-year-old woman has been conned out of her life savings after investing hundreds of pounds in a gold scam.
She sold her stocks and shares worth £700 to buy gold bullion which she then gave to a man, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
She met the man four times in the Sainsbury's car park in Grantham between November 2021 and March 2022.
The woman alerted police after the man failed to contact her about the performance of her investment.
Police fear the man may still be operating and targeting people.
He is described as white, thin, about 5ft 8in tall and aged in his late 20s, with short, mousey brown hair.
A police spokesperson said: "The pensioner recently contacted the police, and we are now exhausting all lines of enquiry to bring the conman to justice.
"We appreciate these meetings took place over a long period of time more than a year ago, but we want to explore every opportunity to identify the man."
